Teenage girl assaulted in Great Waldingfield

A teenage girl was assaulted in Great Waldingfield at the weekend, prompting a police appeal for information.

The incident occurred in Bantocks Road shortly before 7pm on Sunday, June 11.

The girl was cycling near Lynns Hall Close when she approached two men standing near a silver vehicle.

As she passed them, one of the men grabbed her shoulder, causing her to fall from her bike and graze her knee.

No further contact or exchange was made and the girl got back on her bike to cycle home, where police were called.

The first man is described as being well-built, of tanned complexion and aged in his mid-30s.

He was wearing a green t-shirt and had a tribal tattoo on his upper left arm.

The second man is described as white, of slender build and in his early 20s.

He is described as tall and has bleached blonde hair and a thin face.

Suffolk Police would like to speak with the men in connection with the incident and are asking for anybody who has information, or who knows the identity of the men, to please get in touch.

If you can help the police in this matter, please contact 101, quoting the incident reference number 40992/17.