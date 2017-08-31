Tattooist returns to roots to set up new Sudbury business

A Sudbury man who returned to his roots to set up a new tattoo parlour has high hopes for the business, following an award win at a regional arts festival.

Darren Ditton, who is originally from Glemsford and a former Sudbury student, set up Love and Light Tattoo above the Shear Genius salon in Friars Street, having returned to the area where he grew up after spending years away while he learned his trade.

Darren Ditton has launched Love and Light Tattoos in Sudbury and recently won an award at the Norwich Body Art Festival. Picture Mark Westley

He said business has been busy since he began three months ago, and has now been boosted by claiming an award at the annual Norwich Body Art Festival and being featured in UK tattoo magazine Skin Deep.

“It’s been really busy,” Mr Ditton said. “Luckily, I have been working in Bury for years so I have built a steady list of clients.

“It’s a one-man operation right now. What I’m hoping to do in the long term is get someone else in to help grow the business. I would like to have my own premises at some stage.

“This is like my home town. When you grow up somewhere, you sometimes have a backlash against it, but it’s your home. You just can’t avoid coming back.”

To learn more about the business, go online and visit www.facebook.com/loveandlightsudbury