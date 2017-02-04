Talk tells how rail brought bombs to wartime airfields

A local history talk in aid of Sudbury’s Quay Theatre takes place on February 5, telling the tale of how air bases in the area were supplied with their most important cargo during conflict.

Under the cover of darkness in the Second World War Britain’s railway network kept American bomber bases in East Anglia supplied with bombs and fuel.

Sudbury and Long Melford stations played vital roles in handling the dangerous cargo bound for bases in Sudbury and Lavenham.

Logistics specialist Robyn Lloyd Hughes will be telling how it was achieved in his talk Bringing in the Bombs at the Quay Theatre on Sunday, February 5, at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £7.

It is an addition to the annual Quay History season in place of Escaping the Great Stink which has been postponed.

Andrew Richardson will also be talking about the history of the Sudbury Dramatic Society before it became established at the Quay Theatre.