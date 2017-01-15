Tales of The Tempest’s Spanish adventure

In the summer of 2016 Sudbury Dramatic Society took their production of The Tempest from The Quay Theatre, as part of the anniversary year of Shakespeare’s death, to perform in Spain to an outdoor theatre at Laroles in Las Alpujarras on the southern slopes of the Sierra Nevada.

The performance was made possible with the help of Anna Kemp, an English woman living in Spain who created ‘Un Teatro entre Todos’ converting two traditional outdoor circular threshing floors into an outdoor theatre

SDS members raised money from sponsorship and donations to cover the trip, and now the time for the cast and crew of the venture will be looking back on their experience in the ‘Tempest Tales’ at The Quay Theatre on Sunday, January 29, at 2pm.

Funny stories and poignant memories will be revisited and shared, with pictures and questions from the audience.

The group ‘wowed’ an audience of over 200 people, most of whom couldn’t speak English.

Advance booking is not necessary and entry is free with a collection at the exit. Contact sudburydramatic@supanet.com or more details.