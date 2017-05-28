Switched-on village extends helping hand

Great Waldingfield resident Keith Watson thinks his village has a good deal to shout about.

He is hoping to spread the word that, thanks to a grant, villagers can benefit from computer tuition and IT help when problems occur.

He said: “There is something good going on in Great Waldingfield, but the only thing is not enough people know about it.

“With the backing of Great Waldingfield Parish Council, we have started an IT hub in the village hall.

“Anyone over the age of 16, who may not be as confident as they would like to be using a computer, can come along – with or without a laptop – and get together with others who can help to solve the problem.”

Mr Watson, a retired trainer who used to work at Philips Avent in Glemsford, is currently helping people with their computer issues and IT knowledge every Saturday in the village hall in Lavenham Road, from 9am to noon.

But, recently, organisers have extended the opening time of the IT hub to Mondays from 10am to noon.

“We have kindly been given grant money from the county council for four laptops and a printer, so we thought we should make the most of them,” added Mr Watson.

“As far as I know, our village hall is also unique around Sudbury in that it has its own Wii and we wanted to make more use of it.

“I think it is a good thing for the village and we would like to see more people coming along and using the hub.”

He has helped villagers set up emails, sort out photo attachments and work out issues with computer applications and software.

“I’d like people to realise that we have the service available and they can use it as a drop-in centre if they need any IT help and advice,” said Mr Watson.

He suggested offering the service as a way of getting the most from the grant given to the parish council. “I had some spare time and wanted to put my skills to good use,” he added.