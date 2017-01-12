Suspended prison sentence for Sudbury man who sexually assaulted sleeping woman

A man from Sudbury convicted of sexually assaulting a woman who had fallen asleep after taking strong painkillers has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Brendan Wren, 31, today (Thursday) appeared at Ipswich Crown Court where in November he had also been found guilty of causing a person to engage in sexual behaviour.

He was sentenced by Judge John Devaux to a total of 18 months imprisonment suspended for two years.

In addition, Wren was ordered to pay £500 prosecution costs and Judge Devaux made a restraining order prohibiting Wren from contacting his victim.

Wren had been ordered to sign the sexual offences register when the jury return the two guilty verdicts.

During the trial the court heard evidence from the alleged victim who said she had fallen asleep after taking strong painkillers and woken to find Wren pulling down her trousers and touching her breast.

The woman, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, said she had attempted to stop Wren but had fallen asleep again as a result of the medication she had taken.

Giving evidence, the woman said that when she awoke for a second time it was to find Wren having sex with her. She had been unable to stop him because she was feeling weak from the painkillers.

The offences were alleged to have taken place at an address in Sudbury, the jury was told.

Giving evidence, Wren told the court that he was innocent of all the charges. He had pleaded not guilty.

Wren said that because he had been considering being a minister as a career, it would have been “inappropriate” for him to have had sex with the woman and claimed the offences had not taken place.