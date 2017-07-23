Support group for people with macular degeneration launching at Sudbury Library

A new support group is being launched in Sudbury to help increase the confidence and independence of people affected by a common eye condition.

The Macular Society, together with local people, has organised the group to meet on the last Thursday of every month, with the aim of offering information, encouragement and friendship to people who are affected by the condition.

Colin Daniels, regional manager of Macular Society, said: “This new group is here for anybody affected by macular degeneration and we want to encourage people to come along. Friends and family are also very welcome.

“It’s good to be able to learn from each other’s experiences and get tips. The peer support can be so helpful. Our groups can really help people become more confident and independent.

“The group will invite guest speakers on a variety of subjects, including macular conditions and their impact on our daily lives.”

Anyone affected by the condition is invited to the group’s first meeting at Sudbury Library on July 27, from 1.30pm to 3.30pm. For details, call 0300 3030 111.