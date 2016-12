New peer supporter Nakita Newcombe and her daughter.

One of these, Verity Cramphorn from Sudbury, said: “I didn’t have the best breast-feeding experience myself. I would like to support other mothers and supply the knowledge of how to breast-feed effectively.”

New ECCH peer supporter Nikita Newcombe and her daughter ANL-161214-141901001

Another Sudbury volunteer, Nakita Newcombe, said: “I learnt new skills that will enable me to confidently support new parents with their concerns.”