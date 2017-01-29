The Anna Mudeka Band will be performing at Glemsford Village Hall on February 25.

The six-piece band plays a fusion of music driven from the mbira music of Zimbabwe. Their sound is simply known as ‘sunshine music’.

The show starts at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £5 for adults and £1 for children. There will also be a prize draw with proceeds split between the library’s friends group and the Anna Mudeka Foundation providing orphans of HIV and other disadvantaged children in Zimbabwe with educational opportunities.