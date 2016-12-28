Suffolk Trading Standards highlights risk of recalled products

The dangers of recalled products still being used by unknowing consumers have been highlighted by Suffolk Trading Standards as a legal challenge begins over the year-old fire-risk tumble dryer recall.

Suffolk Trading Standards say the family who owned a tumble dryer that caught fire in Mildenhall last month did not even know it had been on recall since November 2015.

STS said: “There was no one single place where recalled products are listed, and as such consumers were being left in the dark about whether they had a dangerous product in their own home.

“Suffolk Trading Standards now record Product Recalls on their own blog which allows for the dissemination of information to not only those on social media, but to anyone searching any of the keywords in a search engine.”

The blog at https://suffolktradingstandards.wordpress.com warns of risky products ranging from chocolates to child seats.

The consumer organisation Which? has filed for a judicial review of the way Peterborough Trading Standards handled the case of the fire-risk tumble dryers made by Whirlpool, whose headquarters are in the city. It affects Hotpoint, Indesit, Proline and Creda tumble dryer models made between April 2004 and October 2015.

Visit www.which.co.uk for advice on checking your tumble dryer and getting it fixed or replaced.