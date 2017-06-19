Suffolk temperatures soar to more than 30C

We may not have hit the highs reached further inland, but Suffolk still saw temperatures getting into the 30s.

The Met Office says region’s highest temperature was 31.4C recorded at Cavendish near Sudbury, but even that was slightly cooler than the UK record for the day of 32.1C at Hampton Waterworks. The Met Office’s Wattisham Weather Centre recorded a mere 28.9C high at 3pm.

The Met Office forecasts temperatures in Suffolk again reaching 28C this afternoon. Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be slightly cooler, under a little more cloud, but a maximum of 27C is expected on Thursday before the cloud and lower temperatures return for the weekend.

The RSPCA has reissued warnings about not leaving dogs in cars even for a short time.

A spokesman said: “A car can become as hot as an oven very quickly, even when it doesn’t feel that warm. When it’s 22 degrees [outside], in a car it can reach an unbearable 47 degrees within the hour.”

It advises dialling 999 if you see a dog in distress in a hot car and warns if you decided to smash widows yourself you may have to defend the action in court so should take pictures or video of the dog.