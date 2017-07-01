Suffolk Preservation Society warns of threats to countryside during AGM in Lavenham

A heritage charity believes Suffolk’s unique beauty is under threat by a recent wave of badly-designed housing developments.

The Suffolk Preservation Society hosted its annual meeting at the Guildhall in Lavenham on Friday, when it celebrated its achievements of the last 12 months, but speakers also warned that mass housebuilding risked scarring the county.

Lord Marlesford, the society’s president, acknowledged there were difficulties in trying to accommodate so many more homes in predominantly rural areas.

But he added: “I feel that the quality of their design to be vital – not only for those living in them, but for what they brought to the character and appearance of Suffolk. Bad design is a false economy.”

He also thanked the society’s leadership, Andrew Fane and Fiona Cairns, for their work over the last year, helping to positively influence numerous planning proposals and ramping up their efforts to oppose what they believe to be inappropriate planning.

Ms Cairns said: “The society is prepared for the challenges of the future in protecting the special qualities of the county in a sustainable way.”