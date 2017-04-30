Suffolk motorcycle show is a classic success

People came from London, Norfolk and all over Suffolk to take part in the county’s 10th annual classic motorcycle show on Sunday, held at the Stour Valley Business Park in Brundon Lane.

Run by the Monks Eleigh Bygone Collectors Club, the event attracted around 500 people and a total of 400 motorcycles.

Suffolk Classic Motorcycle Show PICTURE: Mecha Morton

Club treasurer John Walker said: “It went really well – we had a brilliant day. People came from far and wide. It was packed out.”

The show featured trophies in seven classes for pre-war single and twin motorcycles, a non-British class for best sidecar, which was won by a 1937 BSA, a competition class and the favourite motorcycle of club secretary Beverley Walker, an Ariel Arrow.

The oldest motorcycle on display was a 1915 Hobart.

John, a volunteer driver for Age UK in Sudbury, said the event raised £500 for the charity.

The next event run by the club will be a steam rally in Great Waldingfield on June 17 and 18.

