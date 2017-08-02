Suffolk Libraries extends contract to provide county’s library service for another five years

Suffolk Libraries has extended its contract with Suffolk County Council to run the county’s library service for another five years.

The county’s library service was transferred to Suffolk Libraries, an independent and charitable organisation, back in 2012.

Tony Brown, Chair of Suffolk Libraries’ Board said he was “delighted” at the extension.

He added highlights in the past five years included all 44 libraries being open, providing an “impressive” range of activities, events and innovations, whilst saving a “significant” amount of money.

“We feel that Suffolk’s library service is in good hands and that Suffolk Libraries, with the foundation and support it has built up over the past five years, offers the best chance of successfully meeting the challenges ahead,” he said. “We were also pleased to receive assurances from the county council about its commitment to the library service in Suffolk.

“The Suffolk Libraries Board would like to pay tribute to the extraordinary staff and enthusiastic members of the many community groups who have helped to make our story a success.”

