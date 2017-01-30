Suffolk guitarist dies while on tour with Adam Ant’s band in US

Tributes have been paid and two concerts were cancelled after the sudden death of guitarist and former Great Cornard Upper School pupil Tom Edwards.

Friends and fellow musicians paid tribute to the 41-year-old who died from suspected heart failure in the US on January 26.

Edwards, who grew up in Bildeston, was on tour with Adam Ant’s band as a guitarist and musical director.

In respect the band cancelled two concerts in Philadelphia and New York.

The Adam Ant Facebook page posted: “Tom Edwards, 41, guitarist and MD for Adam Ant, passed away yesterday from suspected heart failure at Kennedy Hospital in Cherry Hill, NJ.

“Tom was on tour with the band as part of the North American Kings of the Wild Frontier tour that began two nights ago in Washington DC. He was found unresponsive then rushed to the hospital where he passed away yesterday in the late afternoon. An autopsy is pending. No further details are known at this time.

“Tom was an esteemed guitarist throughout his career and had played with Roddy Frame, Fields of the Nephilim, Rebelles, Edwyn Collins, Andrea Corrs, Arno Castens and Spiderbites.

“On behalf of Adam and his band, we thank all of you for your best wishes and support during this most difficult time, Tom shared his musical gifts with the world and his spirit will live on forever.”

Other tributes came from American rock band Prima Donna who tweeted: “We are beyond sad about the passing of #TomEdwards. We love you Tom. We’ll always have the summer of 2013.”

Singer/songwriter Chris Christian also tweeted: “Incredibly sad and shocked when hearing of @adamaofficial guitarist and music director #TomEdwards passing. Thanks for the music #RIP”.