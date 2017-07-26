Suffolk couple’s charity skydive raises £1,000 in memory of Melford man

A Suffolk woman, who plunged back to Earth with her husband from thousands of feet up, has described it as an amazing experience, raising more than £1,000 for charity in the process.

Melissa and Jon Frost made a skydive from Beccles on July 15 in memory of Melissa’s father Roy White, a Long Melford resident who died of cancer in May.

The money raised will go towards St Nicholas Hospice Care, which supported Mr White in his final weeks.

Mrs Frost said: “The free falling was the scariest part for me. Once the parachute was up, we could enjoy the views before landing.

“I’m so glad we were able to do this in memory of my lovely dad and raise money for such a wonderful cause.”