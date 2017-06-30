Suffolk County Council executive stepping down to take new role in West Midlands

Suffolk County Council’s chief executive Deborah Cadman is set to step down as she prepares to head off to pastures new, ending years of association with local government in Suffolk.

Ms Cadman is to leave the county to take on a new role as the first permanent chief executive of the newly-established West Midlands Combined Authority, under its recently-elected mayor Andy Street.

She is expected to step down from Suffolk County Council in about three months time, with a process already under way to recruit her replacement.

During her time in Suffolk, Ms Cadman has held a number of senior roles, including chief executive of the East of England Development Agency and St Edmundsbury Borough Council, also serving as interim chief executive of Waveney, Mid Suffolk and Babergh District Councils.

In 2006, she was awarded an OBE for services to local government.

“I will find it incredibly hard to say goodbye to Suffolk,” she said.

“It’s a wonderful place, with fantastic people. The politicians, staff and partners I have worked with in the last six years have shown me the extraordinary level of talent and commitment we have in the county.

“Naturally, there is still more hard work ahead for Suffolk County Council, but the team is in good shape and ready for that challenge.”

Council leader Colin Noble added: “Deborah has been a real asset for Suffolk and, while I recognise this is an exciting opportunity, like many others, I will be incredibly sad to see her leave.

“We wish her the very best in her new role, of which we’re confident she’ll make a huge success.”