Suffolk consults on gravel extraction plans to 2036

Communities are being consulted on proposals that will secure sand and gravel extraction in Suffolk until 2036.

Suffolk County Council, as a minerals and waste planning authority, must as part of the planning framework make a provision for sand and gravel supplies, based largely on the average of sales over the previous 10 years, which is 1.158 million tonnes a year.

Its minerals and waste local plan puts forward 10 sites: Barham, Barnham, Belstead, Cavenham, Layham, Tattingstone, Wangford, Wetherden, Wherstead and Worlington.

Only Belstead is new as the others are extensions of existing sites.

Once the Plan has been adopted, companies still need planning application from the county council to extract materials.

Each site is considered in terms of its potential impacts upon the landscape, ecology, highways, cultural heritage and amenities in the area and is restored after use.

The consultation opens closes at 5pm on December 11 at www.suffolk.gov.uk/mineralsandwaste

There will also be consultation events across the county, where members of the public can learn more about the preferred sites, speak to members of the minerals and waste team and fill in the consultation survey.

They are all in November from 2pm to 8pm and are at: Barnham Village Hall on the 6th; Belstead Village Hall on the 9th; Claydon and Barham Village Hall on the 20th; Elmswell, Blackbourne Community Centre on the 10th; Layham Village Hall on the 15th; Tattingstone Village Hall on the 17th; Tuddenham St Mary Village Hall 14th; Wangford Community Centre on the 8th; Wherstead Community Centre on the 23rd and Worlington Village Hall on the 16th.

You can get a paper copy of the surveyor take the survey on the phone at 0345 603 1842.