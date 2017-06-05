Suffolk and Norfolk chief constables urge people to carry on but stay vigilant after London terror attack

Suffolk and Norfolk’s chief constables have moved to reassure people after Saturday’s London terror attacks but urge people to stay vigilant.

In statements issued this afternoon Gareth Wilson, Suffolk’s chief constable, and Simon Bailey, his Norfolk counterpart, both said their thoughts were with the people killed and injured in the van and knife attacks and their families.

Both forces say the UK threat levels remain unchanged at Severe for police and the UK generally, meaning an attack is highly likely but not imminently expected, and say officers locally will be conducting ‘increased, highly visible patrols, to provide reassurance and confidence’.

Both chief constables said threat levels and their forces’ response were constantly under review and if they felt it necessary to deploy specially trained firearms officers again, they would.

Mr Wilson said: “Here in Suffolk we continue to keep policing under review in view of national events and, while the county remains safe, we need to come together to show those who would create fear and division that we stand as one against such attacks.

“Extremists present a significant challenge for the police, security and intelligence services and our communities’ support is paramount in helping us deal with this challenge. I would urge everyone to report anything they believe to be suspicious behaviour, and to continue to be alert but not alarmed.

“I would continue to ask the public to remain calm but alert – if you see anything which causes you concern, then call the police immediately.

“Look out for anything that seems out of place, we would rather investigate concerns which come to nothing, rather than hear an incident could have been prevented.”

Mr Bailey said: “I would urge everyone to report anything they believe to be suspicious behaviour and allow us to investigate it.”

“This county remains incredibly safe and I believe if we start to alter our way of life then the terrorists have won. We must not allow these people to create divisions within our communities,

“I would urge you to approach a police officer if you see them, give them a smile or say good morning. Let’s not have out communities disrupted and have our differences exploited, let’s not have people singled out and abused because they are different – let’s come together as communities and celebrate our differences.”

British Transport Police told commuters into London by rail to expect to see armed patrols at stations.

To report any suspicious activity or behaviour call 0800 789 321 or in an emergency dial 999.

Latest guidance on recognising the terrorist threat and remaining vigilant can be accessed at www.nactso.gov.uk