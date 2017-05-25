Sudbury worker set to retire after 43 years at firm

A Sudbury worker will retire tomorrow after 43 years of service with the same firm.

Bob Hyde joined C Rayment Ltd in 1974 when it was based on Waldingfield Aerodrome.

He then moved with the precision engineering company to its purpose-built site on Chilton Industrial Estate in 1984, becoming the works manager.

Mr Hyde, who turns 65 on Wednesday, said he felt now was the right time to retire, and is looking forward to spending time with his grandchildren.

The father-of-two said former company owner Cliff Rayment, who died 13 years ago, was his best friend.

“His wish was for the business to carry on and that’s what we have done,” he said.

Managing director Jacqueline Fitzgerald, said: “Bob’s presence will be greatly missed, not only as a trusted and loyal employee, but also for his wealth of engineering experience and expertise which has contributed to the company’s many years of successful trading.”

Mr Hyde, who lives with his wife in White Street Green, said one of his most memorable moments was the firm’s takeover of Corning Medical, which saw the number of staff jump from seven to 35 overnight.