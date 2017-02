A woman from Sudbury is to stand trial accused of assault causing greivous bodily harm.

Cheryl Collis, 37, of Ryes Hill, appeared today (Monday) at Ipswich Crown Court.

She has pleaded not guilty to assaulting another woman at Sudbury on October 24 last year.

Judge David Goodin told Collis that her trial, which is expected to last for up to four days, will take place in early June.

Collis will continue to be granted bail until her next court appearance.