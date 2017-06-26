Sudbury Town Council backs Chilton Woods development plans, but calls for more green spaces

Sudbury Town Council has backed the latest Chilton Woods development plans – but recommended the final plan has more green space.

The council’s planning committee voted on Monday to support the major development which, if green-lit by Babergh District Council, would see up to 1,150 homes built, plus 15 hectares of employment space, including a hotel, and new schools, on land north of Woodhall Business Park.

Map of the proposed Chilton Woods development on the outskirts of Sudbury

But the town council also recommended that a block of 50 homes added in the latest amendment to the plans should be relocated, to allow for the preservation and expansion of public green space between the town and the development site.

Cllr Nigel Bennett, who chaired Monday’s planning meeting, said: “We suggest it would be better to remain as a green space.

“We had representations from members. We didn’t feel the boundaries of Chilton Woods could be moved, but we did feel the land should have extra green space.”

The town now awaits Babergh District Council’s final decision on the outline application. If approved, a developer would then be able to put forward its own plans to bring the development into reality.

Cllr Bennett said the town council wanted these eventual proposals to shed light on the types of houses being built.

“The detail we are still waiting for is what is the proportion of affordable housing,” he said.

“My view, and I am sure the view of most of the town council, is that there is a need for smaller properties as well. There needs to be a good mix of houses.”

The support for preserving public green spaces was welcomed by the Sudbury Area Green Belt Group (SAGBG), which is also pushing the district council to factor this into its final decision.

Nick Miller, SAGBG secretary, said the group had a strong case for expanding green spaces between the town and the new homes, and he was pleased the town council and nearby parish councils were sympathetic to their proposals.

“The strong view is the development will cut the town off from the countryside and wildlife that Sudbury people so much value,” said Mr Miller.

“They want the houses and the employment, but they don’t want it to block them off from the countryside.

“Chilton Woods is really tacked on to the edge of where people live on the north side of town.

“People coming from the town should be able to walk straight on to open fields and not just an estate.”

“What we are proposing is not a radical change.”