Sudbury supermarket shows support for Autism Hour

A Sudbury supermarketunderwent a transformation for one hour today(Monday), in support of a national campaign seeking to raise awareness of autism.

At 10am, SSainsbury’s in Cornard Road took part in Autism Hour, during which the store took steps to be more autism friendly, by turning down the tannoy and cafe music and creating a calmer shopping environment, as well as providing information about autism.

Set up by the National Autistic Society, the campaign aims to help people on the autism spectrum, who often struggle to filter out the sounds, smells, sights and information they experience.

Store manager Jo Francis said: “It’s an excellent initiative which will not only help increase awareness and understanding of autism amongst our colleagues and customers but also provide an enhanced shopping experience for people in the local community with autism.”

Mark Lever, the CEO at the National Autistic Society, added: “We are confident that this event help shops and services understand how we can work towards a more autism-friendly world.”