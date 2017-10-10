Sudbury students raise £500 for cancer charity

Hundreds of pupils from Thomas Gainsborough School took part in a Macmillan coffee morning on Friday to raise funds for the cancer support charity.

All year groups joined forces to make cakes and to give generously in support of the charity.

There was also an inter-house competition to see who could bake the most cakes.

The charity fundraiser has become a firm annual favourite at the Great Cornard school, and this year was no exception, raising almost £500.

Deputy headteacher Amie Butcher said praised the children for their efforts.

“Fundraising and supporting local and national charities is a big part of our school life, teaching our students of all ages the importance of helping those in need,” she said.

“We would like to thank everyone who supported this year’s Macmillan coffee morning – it was another great success.

“It was great to see students get so involved in the day by baking cakes in their house colours and having a fun competition to see which house could bake the most amazing cakes, buns and biscuits.”