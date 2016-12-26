Search

Sudbury students fill backpacks to help those in need in Africa

Pupils at St Gregory School in Sudbury are very proud to have been involved in collecting and packing backpacks full of educational tools and gifts for children in Malawi as part of the Mary's Meal backpack appeal. Pictured: Brody Brookspank, Michael Ficetola, Zinnia McKnight and Izzy Eady-King ANL-161219-125251009

A Sudbury school has filled backpacks with educational items to help some of the world’s poorest children, as part of a Mary’s Meals campaign.

St Gregory CEVC Primary School has got behind the charity’s Backpack Project which appeals to individuals, schools, clubs and other groups to donate 56 backpacks filled with materials such as notebooks, pens, and school clothing, to send to children receiving Mary’s Meals in Malawi.

Headteacher Daniel Woodrow said: “When our pupils heard that there were children who were missing out on the friendship and fun that school brings, as well as all the opportunities that a good education provides, they were determined to do all that they could to help.

“The Backpack Project is a fantastic way of enabling children to experience something that so many of us take for granted which could make a real difference to their lives and the lives of their families, and we are thrilled to be supporting it.”