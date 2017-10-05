Sudbury student named Suffolk Police Cadet of the Year

Inspired by a talk from the police when she was a young girl, Charlotte Rayner has always dreamed of being a police officer.

Now Charlotte, 17, from Great Waldingfield, is well on the way to achieving her goal after being named Suffolk Police Cadet of the Year.

Charlotte attended a ceremony where she was presented with her award by Suffolk police and crime commissioner Tim Passmore and the High Sheriff of Suffolk Geoffrey Probert.

After being told about her award, Charlotte, who is studying public services and law at West Suffolk College in Bury St Edmunds, said: “I didn’t think it was real.

“I was a bit shocked, but now it feels really good. It makes me feel I am on the right course.”

She added: “College has been really good and staff have supported me and helped me. I have really enjoyed the public services course.”

From the age of eight, Charlotte wanted to join the police after being motivated by a police visit to her Cub pack.

She said it was a talk by a Pcso and Pc that really inspired her, and she has never changed her mind.

After completing her GCSEs, she joined West Suffolk College’s public services course, gaining a distinction star in her first year. Now she is taking public services with applied law.

Charlotte has been in the police cadets for the past three years and hopes to join Suffolk Constabulary when she finishes her college course.

This year, she represented Suffolk at the National Police Cadet Conference and is also one of the High Sheriff’s police cadets, representing the police at ceremonies.

Charlotte was presented with her certificate by Suffolk’s assistant chief constable Rachel Kerton and the High Sheriff of Suffolk.