Sudbury street cleaner Henry Mayhew is getting used to being without his trademark moustache, goatee beard and head hair.

He had it all shaved off at the town’s Alcatraz Hair and Beauty on Monday afternoon to raise money for Children with Cancer UK.

Henry Mayhew from Sudbury Town Council, is once again shaving his head and beard for charity, this time Kids with Cancer. Pictured: Henry with Junior Stylist Kelsey Perry PICTURE: Mecha Morton

He said: “I’ve had a moustache and goatee since the 1980s. It feels weird without them – but people have said I look a lot younger.”

The town council worker hopes to raise more than £150.

