Sudbury St George’s Day celebrations gather pace thanks to donations

Preparations for a weekend of St George’s Day celebrations in the town have gathered pace thanks to substantial funding from the Big Lottery Fund.

A grant of more than £7,000 given to the Sudbury Market Town Partnership has been augmented by recent donations from county councillors John Sayers and Colin Spence.

Waitrose have also backed the event, which will take place during the weekend of April 22 and 23.

The programme of entertainment for the St George’s Day Country Fair, at Sudbury Cricket Ground, on April 23, will include a children’s entertainer offering Punch and Judy, a magic show, circus skills, balloon modelling, and face painting.

The gymnastics team from Pot Kiln School, Sudbury Phoenix Community Marchers, and Ben the Busker will also be in attendance and a children’s fancy dress parade will be judged during the morning.

Community organisations are invited to book up for any of the eight ‘Ten Top Tips’ workshop sessions for the free charity roadshow on the Saturday, which will be split between the Quay Theatre and the Jetty in Quay Lane, Sudbury.

Nominations are already being received for Volunteer Awards, designed to acknowledge members of the local community who volunteer within organisations, while a number of competitions are being organised for primary school children.

Youngsters can also get involved with a number of sports taster sessions and there will also be a Beat the Street Competition.

There will be a chance to be photographed as St George, with his spear and the dragon, at a number of places during March.

Voluntary and community groups and charities wishing to take part on either or both days are invited to contact Robin Hodgkinson on 01787 312140 for the Charity Roadshow, and Lesley Ford-Platt on 01787 372171 for the St George’s Day Country Fair and the children’s competitions.

To download information and entry forms, visit: www.sudburymarkettownpartnership.org