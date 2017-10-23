Sudbury sports alumni reunite in memory of long-time supporter

Former players from Sudbury Hockey Club and Sudbury Rugby Club women’s teams reunited at the Friars Street Sportsground on Sunday in order to celebrate the life of a long-time supporter.

The teams played a friendly game to honour the memory of Pete Sloan, who died in the summer.

Pete, along with his wife Mary, were dedicated supporters of both the Sudbury hockey and rugby teams.

Their daughter, Kirsty, played for the clubs during the 1990s and 2000s, and the couple frequently travelled to away games to cheer on the teams.

Following his death, 20 former players decided they wanted to pay tribute to his support and kitted up for the match at Friars Street Pavilion.

The team playing in black eventually won the contest, scoring four goals to two.

Afterwards, supporters and players enjoyed a dinner prepared by the Sloan family and a team of volunteers, followed by a few drinks to round off the day.

The event raised £300 for the benefit of St Nicholas Hospice Care.