Sudbury shoppers raise £490 for Suffolk Survivors of Bereavement by Suicide

Waitrose supermarket customers in Sudbury have raised almost £500 for the Suffolk Survivors of Bereavement by Suicide (Sobs), after taking part in the monthly Community Matters scheme.

A cheque for £490 was presented at the store last month to Suffolk Sobs, which provides free, indefinite support to all survivors aged 18 years and over.

Those in attendance included Kathryn Jenkins, whose daughter took her own life, Linda Wade and Peter Fairman, who both lost sons by suicide together, and Suzy Clifford, the county facilitator for the charity, whose husband died by suicide.