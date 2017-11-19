Sudbury shoppers praised for generosity after Poppy Appeal raises almost £7,000

Shoppers in Sudbury have been hailed for their generosity and support of the Armed Forces past and present, after the local Poppy Appeal raised almost £7,000.

Volunteers from the Sudbury and District Royal British Legion have been collecting contributions from customers at the Sainsbury’s supermarket in Cornard Road in the weeks leading up to Remembrance Day on Saturday.

The total currently stands at £6,800, with more expected to be added in the coming days as the final collection pots are counted up.

The money raised will go towards providing financial, social and emotional support to people who have served in the British Armed Forces and their families.

Jo Frances, the store manager at Sainsbury’s, said: “We really get behind the Poppy Appeal each year and our customers and colleagues continue to dig deep to help us raise as much as we can for the charity.

“We are very proud to have had the collectors in store this year and look forward to finding out the grand total raised for this fantastic cause.

“In store fundraising for the year is currently over £6,800, with the final amounts still being calculated.”

Ben France, head of corporate partnerships at The Royal British Legion, added: “We’re extremely grateful to Sainsbury’s colleagues and customers for their support over the last 23 years.

“The legion’s vital work is made possible thanks to the public’s generous support – so please wear your poppy with pride, knowing that you are helping to support our Armed Forces community and ensure their unique contribution is never forgotten.”

