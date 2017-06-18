Sudbury shop badly damaged in 2015 town centre fire re-opens

A shop that was badly damaged in the devastating town centre fire in Sudbury in 2015 has reopened.

After 38 years in North Street, above the Mountain Warehouse shop, Askew’s Hair has moved into the unit previously owned by Cobblers and Keys at the top of Market Hill.

Linda Askew is joined by the Mayor of Sudbury, Sarah Page and salon staff members celebrate the opening of her new hair salon in Sudbury. Pic - Richard Marsham

The shop also includes part of the neighbouring building which was owned by fashion retailer Javelin before the fire.

The refurbishment, which was only complete on Friday, the day before the salon officially opened, includes new walls and the lime-washing of a 14th century timbre-frame wall.

The property is Grade II listed and also has a 16th century timbered wall, both now central features in the shop.

Having been based in the town for 38 years, business owner Linda Askew was invited to move to the building to help give the street a boost.

“It was presented to me as they wanted an established business from the town here as this road has been hit badly by the fire,” she said.

“The opportunity came up and I grabbed it with both hands.”

The 53-year-old, from Hintlesham, said that, having spent so long at the previous premises, she did have concerns about moving.

“Our old shop was very light and airy so I was a little anxious,” she said. “But with the large windows and the lighting, it’s just as bright. I couldn’t be happier.

“We have had so much interest, it’s been fantastic. A lot of people said they always wanted to come to us but they were put off by the stairs.”

The other bonus for Ms Askew is that her units, created by her father, fit in perfectly.

Other links to her family’s 108 years in the hairdressing trade come from a cabinet of her grandfather’s traditional equipment.

The shop offers all aspects of hair and beauty treatment, including its own back specialist and a new state-of-the-art Cocoon Wellness Pro wellness suite.

All customers are being offered a free 10-minute trial of the anti-ageing light therapy pod, which also offers a dry heat sauna, massage bed and acts as a passive exercise bed for weight loss.