Sudbury set for first ever Smile Festival in memory of Arran Tosh

The first music festival in honour of a teenage boy who died of a brain tumour will take over the AFC Sudbury grounds when it makes its long-awaited arrival on Saturday.

A full-line up of acts is set to take to the stage at the Wardale Williams Stadium for the Smile Festival, created to raise money and awareness of the Smile of Arran Trust.

The charity was set up in memory of Arran Tosh, who was diagnosed with a brain tumour following an opticians appointment in 2014, and died just days later, at the age of 13.

Arran’s sister Abbie, who is organising the festival, said the response had been great, and that tickets are still available for booking.

“Sales have been surprisingly good, but the more, the merrier,” she said.

“I’m very nervous now it’s so close. It’s all coming together, so hopefully, it will pay off on the day.

“We’re hoping the weather will bring more people out. It’s meant to be warm, so fingers crossed it happens.”

The line-up will include Wet Wet Wet frontman Graeme Clark, Little Mammoths, Matt Owens and Fred Abbott of Noah and the Whale, X-Factor alumnus Wagner, Will Varley, Scott Revell, Little Giants, Bijoux Toots, Mr Happy Chainsaw and Stems.

There will also be a bar and food available, plus activities for children, such as games, face painting and a bouncy castle.

The Smile Festival takes place on July 22, with music commencing at 1pm and continuing well into the evening.

Tickets are available in advance at £21 for adults, £15 for those aged between 12 and 15, and free for everyone under the age of 12 when accompanied by an adult with a valid ticket.

There will also be tickets to purchase at the gate on the day, at a slightly increased price.

For more information about the festival, go online at www.smilefestival.co.uk.

You can also follow it on Twitter @smilefestivaluk.