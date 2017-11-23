Sudbury set for Christmas Fair and Lights Switch-On tomorrow

The streets of Sudbury are set to be illuminated with festive colours tomorrow, as the town kicks off the season of giving with a Christmas Fair and Lights Switch-On.

The lights will be turned on by the mayor of Sudbury, Councillor Sarah Page, and the winner of this year’s town Christmas card competition, Grace Hiskett, in a ceremony in Market Hill starting at 6.30pm.

This will take place alongside a variety of fair activities which begin at 5pm.

The event will include rides, games, music, entertainers and a Father Christmas grotto at Holmes and Hills Solicitors in North Street, with a sleigh and two real-life reindeer.

Ami Birrell, town centre manager and Christmas Fair co-ordinator, said: “It’s been both challenging and exciting organising this year’s Christmas fair for the first time.

“I hope the introduction of real life reindeer and the grotto being in the bright and cosy setting of Holmes and Hills Solicitors will create a realistic and magical experience for visitors.”

The Salvation Army will perform Christmas Carols at 6pm and 6.40pm in Market Hill, while the Choral Society will sing at 6pm and 7pm inside St Peter’s.

As well as the lights switch-on and Christmas carols, Market Hill will host a ice skating rink, an inflatable bouncy snow globe and fairground rides.

Over in North Street and Old Market Place, children will be able to enjoy Santa’s Grotto, in addition to rides and bungee trampolines.

Meanwhile, in East Street, the Phoenix Suffolk Community Marchers will be performing from 7pm, alongside the Stowmarket Boys Brigade.

Organised and funded by Sudbury Town Council, the town-wide event will also feature a Christmas Craft Fair at St Peter’s, including mince pies and mulled wine, plus numerous stalls in North Street, Kings Street and Old Market Place.

For further information about the event, contact Ami Birrell by phoning 01787 372331 or sending an email christmasfair@sudbury towncouncil.co.uk