Sudbury service station robbed by armed men in balaclavas

A service station in Sudbury was robbed by armed men in balaclavas last night, setting off an urgent police appeal for witnesses.

Three males wearing balaclavas entered Gainsborough Service Station in Northern Road at 10.40pm yesterday, armed with weapons, and demanded money and cigarettes from staff.

The offenders then left with a quantity of cigarettes and cash, escaping with the help of a fourth man, who was waiting nearby in a silver-coloured Vauxhall Astra.

Anybody with information about the robbery should immediately contact Suffolk Police on 101.