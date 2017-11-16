Sudbury school pupils show pounds of creativity for Children in Need

Youngsters at a Sudbury school were commended for their creativity and entrepreneurial spirit, as they found unique ways to raise money for Children in Need using a loan of just £1 each.

St Gregory Church of England Primary School invited its pupils to apply for a tiny amount of cash from the school’s parent teacher association to set up their own miniature business or competition in support of the annual fundraising drive.

Some children purchased food ingredients or craft materials to create their own products, which they could sell to teachers, friends and family, like cookies, jars of marmalade and play dough.

Others set up their own fundraisers, such as a ‘Guess the number of Lego bricks in the spaceship’ competition, while one pupil is seeking donations to gunge her mother with custard.

Headteacher Daniel Woodrow said the idea was inspired by the school’s collaboration a couple of years with the Education Exchange charity, which works to provide loans and grants for people in Kenya to help them set up their own businesses.

“We thought the children could learn a lot from that and try to raise as much money as possible,” said Mr Woodrow.

“When you give them an opportunity like that, the creativity and the things they come up with is amazing.

“We just set them off and watch with pride. Their entrepreneurial skills and their creativity do leave you with an open mouth. We are very proud of them.”

The pupils will bring in their donations totals tomorrow for the official 2017 Children in Need day, when the school will also hold a non-uniform day.

n What is your school doing to mark BBC Children in Need this year? Email your stories and photos to newsdesk@suffolkfreepress.co.uk, and you could be featured in next week’s edition.