Sudbury school pupils inspired by visit to recycling plant

Youngsters from a Sudbury school were given an insight into the recycling process last week after pupil Darcy Hertz’s anti-litter logo won first place in a competition.
Year six students from St Joseph’s Roman Catholic Primary School learnt about the separation process of paper and plastic when they made a special visit to the Material Recycling Facility (MRF) in Ipswich.
“They absolutely loved it. They watched the machinery in action,” said year six teacher, Alistair Leighton-Scott.
