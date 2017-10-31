Search

Sudbury school pupils inspired by visit to recycling plant

Pupils from St Joseph's Primary School visited the Material Recycling Facility (MRF) in Ipswich.
Youngsters from a Sudbury school were given an insight into the recycling process last week after pupil Darcy Hertz’s anti-litter logo won first place in a competition.

Year six students from St Joseph’s Roman Catholic Primary School learnt about the separation process of paper and plastic when they made a special visit to the Material Recycling Facility (MRF) in Ipswich.

“They absolutely loved it. They watched the machinery in action,” said year six teacher, Alistair Leighton-Scott.