Sudbury school open week hailed a success

Ormiston Sudbury Academy showcased its facilities and activities to prospective students, parents and the local community recently.

The academy held themed events each day as part of an open week, including a day dedicated to future Year 7 pupils, in which sports leaders collaborated with two primary schools to hold a development festival.

Ormiston Sudbury Academy Open Week 2017. Picture submitted.

There was also a day geared around celebrating the journeys and success of the academy’s Year 11 and Year 13 students, who shared their stories and next destinations after the completion of their GCSE and A-Level exams, respectively.

Year 13 student Tonia Lawes, who is going on to University College London to study a degree in archaeology and anthropology, gave a demonstration on how to use the theodolite, and showed some finds that students made on their dig in Long Melford.

Caroline Wilson, principal at Ormiston Sudbury Academy, said: “We’ve been thrilled to open our doors to the community, so that parents and pupils can see for themselves the great work we do here at Ormiston Sudbury Academy on a daily basis.

“I’m so proud of all our staff and students for the warm welcome they gave to our guests and for continuing to deliver to the high standards which we now see as the norm here.”