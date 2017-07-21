Sudbury school bounces back from special measures with glowing SIAMS report

Tudor CE Primary School has celebrated bouncing back from being placed in special measures four years ago, after the Church of England gave it a glowing report.

The latest Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools report awarded Tudor Primary School a good rating, with inspector Judith Ruff stating its strong Christian values helped pupils overcome challenges and supported their academic work.

Tudor Primary School has been rated Good in its latest Church of England Schools inspection report Pictured; Head Teacher along with the Faith Council. PICTURE: Mecha Morton

The report gave special praise to headteacher Elizabeth Campbell, who has only been in post since September, for her “inspirational leadership” which had “galvanised the school community to articulate a clear vision”.

Although distinct from an Ofsted report, deputy head Emma Ince said the school took the inspection just as seriously, and they were delighted by the result.

“It’s amazing for us,” she said. “It’s been the product of relentless hard work and commitment to our children and their families.

“We made RE the centre of our education. It’s at the core of everything the children do.

“We want to make the school very much the hub of the community and not just the place you go to learn.”