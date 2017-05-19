Sudbury sandwich shop owner selling up after 17 years

A successful business owner is preparing to say goodbye to her beloved Sudbury sandwich shop after trading for 17 years.

Jackie Berry has run JC’s Sandwich Shop in North Street since 2000 but decided to sell up last year.

Jackie Berry is selling up JCs Sandwich shop to concentrate on her studies PICTURE: Mecha Morton

The business has been for sale for more than a year but the decision was made easier after the death of her longtime friend, Viv Long, in November 2016.

“She was my long-time business colleague who worked with me for 21 years,” said Mrs Berry.

“She was my right arm really. It was a huge loss. It was hard to go on without her – I just loved being there with her.”

Despite wanting to move on, Mrs Berry said it was important the business continued and was delighted that the new owner is looking to keep things as they are.

“The guy buying it will keep it very much the same,” she said. “I’ve passed on all my recipes, including those for my Scotch eggs and chocolate crunch.”

Mrs Berry, who is has decided to retrain in order to become a counsellor, will now move on to focus on her studies.

She has two years left of her degree, which will take up a large amount of her time.

“I’ve done catering for 26 years,” she said. “I started my sandwich round on the industrial sites in 1992.

“I wanted to retrain and do something else with my latter years of employment.

“I’ve always been really interested in people and the complexities of their minds.

“I started with evening classes before doing a diploma at college and then starting my degree.

“I really love learning. I’d never been to college or university, so I’ve been astonished at what I’ve achieved. It makes me very proud.”

New owner Jose Valiathazhath said he was excited about his new opportunity, and was keen to retain the shop’s traditions.

The 47-year-old father-of-three is a former butler at Cambridge University.