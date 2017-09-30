Sudbury salon goes bold for charity

A Sudbury salon went bold last week to raise money for Alzheimer’s Research UK.

Staff and customers at Creative Couture in North Street had their eyebrows decorated, in exchange for donations towards their £300 goal for charity.

Salon owner Ann Marie Sell said: “The support has been good. Alzheimer’s is not spoken about that much but it’s affected a lot of people I know – clients, friends and family. It’s a very upsetting illness, so anything we can do to help will be good.”

Anyone who would like to donate can go online to www.gofundme.com/boldbrows.