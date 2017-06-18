Sudbury’s Thomas Gainsborough School science fair fires up for return next week

More than 600 primary schoolchildren are set to converge on Sudbury next week for a spectacular annual science fair.

Thomas Gainsborough School will host pupils from primary schools all over the district on Tuesday and Wednesday for in its 19th annual fair.

Pupils from primary schools across the area visit the Thomas Gainsborough School in Great Cornard for a Science fair. Kids from Boxford Primary have a go at making slime.

Spread over two floors within the Great Cornard school building, teachers are promising dramatic demonstrations revealing science to children “like they’ve never seen before”.

Ryan Furlong, head of physics at Thomas Gainsborough School, said: “The children will encounter everything from how sound works and dancing flames, to giant exploding bubbles and DNA.

“The purpose is to stimulate an interest in science and engineering to show how important it is, not just in schools but in the outside world.”

He added: “We like to promote all three sciences and get the children involved, as they are very enthusiastic at that age.”

Pupils from primary schools across the area visit the Thomas Gainsborough School in Great Cornard for a Science fair. Conor Richardson from Long Melford Primary school has a go at making a giant bubble.

Pupils will spend the two days learning all about science and how it is used.

Staff from Colchester Zoo, Sound Research Laboratories, SITA, Philips Avent and Suffolk Police will all give presentations to the pupils.

Mr Furlong said the event is supported by the The Ogden Trust, and is the largest of its kind in the UK.

“We hope it will be a huge success like in previous years,” he said.

“It is our goal that the primary schools involved will be able use some of the demonstrations they have experienced to help teach their curriculum, as science resourcing in primary schools can be very limited.”