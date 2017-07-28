Sudbury’s Silkworm to join hundreds of pubs on Spartan Journey in London for charity

Team members from the Silkworm public house in Sudbury will join hundreds of other pub teams for a Spartan Journey across London on Sunday for charity.

About 300 pub managers and team members within the Stonegate Pub Company’s Southern region are taking part in a 12.5-mile walk through the city, with the aim of raising £100,000 for Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospice.

In the lead-up to the event, the Silkworm has held several small fundraisers locally to help add to the total.

Silkworm manager Samantha Bowman, who will make the journey with staff member Alex Payne, said: “We are looking forward to it. It should be a really good event. It just gets all of the staf together for a great cause.”

To donate, please go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/samantha-bowman6