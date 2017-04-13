Sudbury’s new town councillor

Sudbury Town Council members chose their newest councillor on Tuesday night.

Following an expensive by-election that cost the council around £3,000 in January the council decided to co-opt its newest member following the resignation of Mick Cornish.

At the full council meeting, members heard presentations from Robin Drury and Steve Hall, both independents, eventually voting Mr Drury on to the council by six votes to five.

There was some criticism of the decision and need to co-opt a councillor, Jan Osborne of the belief it was the council’s first co-opted member.

Both candidates were praised as being agitators who put the council to task over several issues.

Councillor Jack Owen said he hoped Mr Hall would continue in this role despite missing out on election.

Mr Drury has lived in the town for more than 40 years. He previously ran his own advertising and design firm and has been involved in a number of town projects,

These include campaigning for the relocation of the bus station and improvements to the Hamilton Road area.

He is involved in the Sudbury Society and Sudbury Museum trust and has been part of improvements to Weaver’s Piece and Old Market Place and the installation of signage across the town.

He said: “I care passionately about this lovely town of ours. I hope to assist other councillors in forming a local plan and ensuring decision abut out town centre are formed by local views an not just consultants.”