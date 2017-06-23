Sudbury’s MEL Group acquires Sussex firm Oldbury Engineering

Sudbury-based engineering specialist MEL Aviation has acquired an engineering firm in West Sussex.

MEL, which has its headquarters in Addison Road, confirmed this week that it has bought Oldbury Engineering.

A traditional engineering company, Oldbury specialises in equipment that ensures aircraft turnaround time is kept to a minimum. This includes aircraft tow bars, wing installation equipment and aircraft jacks.

MEL said the acquisition brings unique skills to expand the group’s capabilities in the design, manufacture and repair of aircraft ground support equipment, both for military and civil purposes.

MEL Aviation managing director Gary Harvey said: “The products supplied by Oldbury Engineering ensure the ground support team have the ability to work seamlessly to fulfil critical maintenance and replenishment functions.

“The trolleys, jacks and towing equipment will enhance MEL’s already comprehensive range of quality ground support equipment and put us in a stronger position than ever when it comes to offering a one-stop supply service.”