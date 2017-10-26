Sudbury’s Just Talk charity aims to help change lives with film series pilot

A Sudbury-based campaign, which has just obtained charity status, hopes to spread its message of opening up about difficulties in life by crowdfunding the pilot for a series of films.

The Just Talk campaign and ExploringU Counselling, both based in Station Road, will begin filming the pilot of Just Talk Productions, a new interview project, on Saturday.

Just Talk Campaign in Sudbury. From left: Patrick Lowman, Sam Cooper, Meryn Kae-Addison, Stephanie Codling, Robert Jarvis, James Collett and Glenda Roberts.

Filmmakers want people aged 18 and over to go along and talk about any challenges they face, such as anxiety, depression, loneliness, bereavement or other social issues.

The aim is to raise £30,000, through the online crowdfunding website Kickstarter, in order to finance the pilot show, with the eventual goal of drawing enough interest to develop a full television series.

This comes after Just Talk celebrated becoming an official registered charity last week, as it approaches one year since it was launched last November by Glenda Roberts and Sharon Kendall.

With the help of trainee therapists, the campaign works to provide free drop-in therapy sessions for all age groups with no waiting list, and it hopes to expand its reach to locations beyond Sudbury in future.

Ms Roberts, who is an accredited psychotherapist, said: “We are over the moon.

“We didn’t think setting up this little thing could be so beneficial, but it’s making such a positive difference.

“Our slogan is ‘changing and saving lives’, and that’s what we are doing. It’s a service of first resort, last resort and everything in between. It’s such a brilliant cause.

“We want to bring about change and we want to normalise the discussion about mental health.

“It’s only by people being able to talk about these things that we can change attitudes.”

She added that anybody willing to be interviewed about their own life experiences was welcome to get involved in the Just Talk Productions project.

Filming is set to start this Saturday, firstly at the ExploringU Centre for Wellbeing in Sudbury at 10am, and then at The Woolpatch in Hall Street, Long Melford, at about 1pm.

Just Talk is also seeking any donations to go towards its running costs, and next year, one of the charity’s young ambassadors, Jago Roberts-Coyne, will be carrying out aerobatics and a wing walk on a plane to raise money.

To find out more about Just Talk, go online to www.justtalkcampaign.co.uk .