Sudbury’s garden prowess is rewarded

Green-fingered residents proved their gardening prowess at this year’s Sudbury in Bloom competition.

Winners were announced at a ceremony for the Pride of Sudbury awards in the town hall on Thursday.

There were nine categories in the competition, which is run each year by Sudbury Town Council.

Categories included Best Kept Garden, which was won by Fred Godding, of Chaucer Road.

St Gregory Primary School, in Church Street, got top marks for Best School Garden.

The White Horse, in North Street, impressed judges and won Best Dressed Pub.

Organisers have bid to enter next year’s Anglia in Bloom competition after failing to enter last year due to poor maintenance of Belle Vue Park, which has since had a revamp thanks to Sudbury’s Grow Your Community Project.

“It is hoped we can enter next year by encouraging local businesses and the community to come together and show all of Suffolk what a lovely place Sudbury can be,” said event organiser Andy Howes.

“We just need to find and work on the rough areas that will be seen when the Anglia In Bloom judges visit next July.”

To volunteer, email snapperandy@btinternet.com.