Sudbury’s dog fouling problems have improved

A continued campaign by local businesses and Sudbury Town Council to end the dog fouling blight that caused problems across the town continues as another five bins and bag dispensers have been put out.

Ardmore Veterinary Group in Cornard Road has paid for five new dog poo bins with bag dispensers adding to those already sponsored by the group alongside Sudbury in Bloom and Lead the Way dog training in the town.

The campaign is being supported by Sudbury Town Council under the stewardship of the town’s community wardens.

Warden Bradley Smith said: “It has got a lot better. We had six dispensers originally. Since they were put out I haven’t stepped in any mess for six months.

“I used to walk along from the Croft to the Mill Hotel and see five or six piles.

“You have got no excuse really. If we supply the bins and the bags you’ve got no excuse for fouling.”

The new bins are in Aubrey Drive, the Quay Theatre car park, Brundon Lane, outside St Joseph’s Primary School and in Pinecroft Rise, Ballingdon.