Sudbury’s Bridge Project installs ‘magic table’ to help people with dementia

A Sudbury social enterprise has become the first UK public facility to install an innovative new piece of technology to help promote well-being in those living with dementia or learning disabilities.

The Bridge Project has installed a ‘magic table’, called Tovertafel, an invention designed to stimulate physical, mental and social activity, donated to them by David Shaw-Stewart in memory of his wife.

Designed by Dutch student Hester Le Riche, it helps engage people through a series of interactive light games.

Bridge Project chief executive Jo Searle said: “The Tovertafel is a welcome addition to the cafe that’s already full of activity.

“We’re so pleased to offer a way for everyone, including those living with dementia and learning disabilities, to interact with their environment and others in a safe way.”

John Ramsay, who introduced the technology to the UK last year, added: “We are extremely excited to be installing our first Tovertafel in Sudbury, to allow individuals with cognitive challenges to experience the magic.”

The Bridge Cafe is open from Tuesday to Saturday, between 9.30am and 4pm.