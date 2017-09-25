Sudbury Rugby Club seeks funds to install solar panels on clubhouse

Sudbury Rugby Club is seeking help from the local community to obtain cash to install solar panels on the roof of its clubhouse.

The club has launched an appeal on the M&S Energy Fund website in order to reduce its significant daily running costs, while also supporting the environment.

It has asked people to vote online to give it a chance of winning funding for the project, producing savings that it says could be invested into player development.

For details, go to www.mandsenergyfund.com/projects/solar-sudbury-rugby-club.